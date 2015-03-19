FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Norilsk Nickel says cbank agrees to sell it palladium
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 19, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Norilsk Nickel says cbank agrees to sell it palladium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank has agreed “in principal” to sell some of its palladium stock to a fund of investors led by Russia’s Norilsk Nickel and two co-owners, Vladimir Potanin, its chief executive, said on Thursday.

Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest palladium producer, is ready to invest into the deal between $200 million and $350 million, while Potanin’s firm is ready to add between $100 million and $200 million, Potanin, also a Norilsk’s co-owner, said.

Another shareholder in Norilsk - businessman Roman Abramovich - may also take part in the deal, Potanin added. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.