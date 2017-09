MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel, one of the world’s largest nickel and palladium producers, said on Thursday its board of directors would discuss a syndicated loan worth 4.8 billion yuan ($741 million) during a meeting on Dec 28.

$1 = 6.4785 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Katya Golubkova