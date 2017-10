MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel , the world’s largest nickel and palladium producer, plans to spend 105 billion roubles ($1.7 billion) on capital expenditures (capex) in 2015, it said on Monday.

The management expects 2014 capex to be below its previous guidance of $1.7 billion, Norilsk added. It also sees the debt due for repayment in 2015 at $0.5 billion.