Russia's VEB says to give yuan loan worth $874 mln to Norilsk

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russian state development bank VEB said on Thursday it planned to provide Norilsk Nickel, one of the world’s largest nickel and palladium producers, with a loan in Chinese yuan for the company’s Bystrinsky copper project.

VEB plans to provide Norilsk with a loan in yuan worth $874 million, or 63 percent of the project’s total costs, VEB said in materials prepared for its board of directors meeting on Thursday.

The Bystrinsky project to develop deposits of copper, iron and gold in Russia’s Transbaikal region near the border with China is a new area for Norilsk, whose key assets are located on the northern Russian peninsulas of Taymyr and Kola.

Norilsk plans to begin production at Bystrinsky in 2017, achieving output levels of 10 million tonnes by 2020, and hopes to attract Asian buyers, particularly those in nearby China, the company said previously. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)