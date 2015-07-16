FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's VEB says to give yuan loan worth $874 mln to Norilsk
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 16, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's VEB says to give yuan loan worth $874 mln to Norilsk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russian state development bank VEB said on Thursday it planned to provide Norilsk Nickel, one of the world’s largest nickel and palladium producers, with a loan in Chinese yuan for the company’s Bystrinsky copper project.

VEB plans to provide Norilsk with a loan in yuan worth $874 million, or 63 percent of the project’s total costs, VEB said in materials prepared for its board of directors meeting on Thursday.

The Bystrinsky project to develop deposits of copper, iron and gold in Russia’s Transbaikal region near the border with China is a new area for Norilsk, whose key assets are located on the northern Russian peninsulas of Taymyr and Kola.

Norilsk plans to begin production at Bystrinsky in 2017, achieving output levels of 10 million tonnes by 2020, and hopes to attract Asian buyers, particularly those in nearby China, the company said previously. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.