Russia's Norilsk Nickel to borrow 60 bln roubles from Sberbank
#Financials
July 27, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Norilsk Nickel to borrow 60 bln roubles from Sberbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel , one of the world’s largest nickel and palladium producers, said on Monday it planned to borrow 60 billion roubles ($1 billion) from the country’s largest lender, Sberbank .

The proceeds will be used to refinance other credits, a spokesman for the company said.

Vedomosti newspaper reported on Monday that the loan would have a maturity of six years and would be partially used to refinance the company’s 35-billion rouble bonds due in the first quarter of 2016. ($1 = 58.3505 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Elizabeth Piper)

