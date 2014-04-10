FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Norilsk Nickel gets credit lines for $750 mln
April 10, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Norilsk Nickel gets credit lines for $750 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel , the world’s largest nickel and palladium producer, said on Thursday it has borrowed $750 million in credit lines from UniCredit and Raiffeisenbank.

The five-year lines will be used to refinance the company’s existing debt and to raise its medium-term liquidity, it said in the statement.

UniCredit agreed to open the credit line for $400 million to Norilsk, while Raiffeisenbank has agreed to loan it $350 million, the company said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Megan Davies)

