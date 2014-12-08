Norilsk Nickel may get over $1 bln in loans from VTB, Nordea-Ifax citing spokesman

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel may attract over $1 billion in loans from Russia’s VTB bank and Sweden’s Nordea, Interfax news agency cited a company spokesman as saying on Monday.

The company is planning to obtain a 40 billion rouble ($743.43 million) loan from VTB for three years and $370 million from Sweden’s Nordea for five years, the spokesman said.

Norilsk, the world’s largest nickel and palladium miner and exporter, is part-owned by aluminium producer Rusal. ($1 = 53.8050 roubles) (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by David Holmes)