UPDATE 1-Russia's Norilsk says Q1 nickel output down 6 pct y/y

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - Russia's Norilsk Nickel said on Friday its first-quarter nickel output fell 6 percent year-on-year to 63,631 tonnes due to a reconfiguration of production facilities at its Polar assets. Norilsk, the world's second-largest nickel producer after Brazilian miner Vale SA, also said it was on track to meet its 2016 metals production guidance. The company, also the world's largest palladium producer, added its first-quarter palladium output rose 1 percent year-on-year to 642,000 troy ounces, while platinum production gained 4 percent to 171,000 ounces thanks to the processing of work-in-progress materials. Its copper output fell 3 percent to 87,255 tonnes due to lower metal content in mined ore, added the company, part owned by Russian tycoon Vladimir Potanin and aluminium producer Rusal . Below is Norilsk's 2016 production guidance for its Russian assets: Saleable metals Increase of work-in-progress materials in Transit Nickel, ,000 tonnes 206-212 15-19 Copper, ,000 tonnes 342-352 4-6 Palladium, ,000 oz 2,296-2,392 231-243 Platinum, ,000 oz 542-586 55-59