UPDATE 1-Russia's Norilsk sees flat global nickel consumption in 2016

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel reported a 24 percent decline in 2015 core earnings on Tuesday mainly due to lower prices for its metals and forecast global primary nickel consumption to remain flat this year.

Norilsk, the world’s second-largest nickel producer, has been hit by weakening metals prices although the rouble’s fall against the dollar has partially offset this.

“The unprecedented plunge in metal prices heavily weighed on our performance, affecting negatively our top line performance and EBITDA, with major positive offsets coming from foreign exchange, cost savings in Russia and exit from international assets,” Chief Executive Vladimir Potanin said in a statement.

The company’s 2015 results were also affected by the divestiture of international assets and one-off logistical and operational preparations for the shutdown of its old nickel plant in the city of Norilsk planned for 2016.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 24 percent year-on-year to $4.3 billion and met the average estimate in a Reuters poll.

The company’s 2015 net profit fell 14 percent to $1.7 billion, while net profit adjusted for non-cash items reached $3.2 billion. Revenue was down 28 percent at $8.5 billion, and capital expenditures rose 27 percent to $1.7 billion.

Norilsk, part-owned by Russian tycoon Potanin and aluminium producer Rusal, is the world’s second-largest nickel producer after Brazilian miner Vale SA and the world’s largest palladium producer.

It has repeatedly called for global output cuts in the nickel industry to support prices, saying Norilsk itself, however, remains profitable thanks to its low-cost Arctic assets.

A substantial drawdown of exchange inventory is also needed to trigger a sustained nickel price recovery, it said on Tuesday.

It forecast global primary nickel consumption to remain unchanged at 1.9 million tonnes and the market to develop a deficit of 70,000-90,000 tonnes in 2016.

Norilsk said the current weakness in palladium prices was temporary and that booming car sales in the United States and China should provide for robust palladium demand in 2016.

Its shares were up 0.3 percent in Moscow, in line with the MICEX index. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Dale Hudson)