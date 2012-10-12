FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Norilsk Nickel says H1 net profit down 19 pct
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 12, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Norilsk Nickel says H1 net profit down 19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel , the world’s largest nickel and palladium miner, said on Friday its first-half net profit was down 19 percent, year-on-year, to $1.48 billion.

In September, Norilsk said it expected its first-half net profit to exceed $1.4 billion.

The company’s first-half revenue were also down 19 percent to $5.93 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased 33 percent to $2.49 billion, it added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.