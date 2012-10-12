Russia's Norilsk Nickel says H1 net profit down 19 pct

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel , the world’s largest nickel and palladium miner, said on Friday its first-half net profit was down 19 percent, year-on-year, to $1.48 billion.

In September, Norilsk said it expected its first-half net profit to exceed $1.4 billion.

The company’s first-half revenue were also down 19 percent to $5.93 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased 33 percent to $2.49 billion, it added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Katya Golubkova)