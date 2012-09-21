FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Norilsk Nickel says H1 net profit to exceed $1.4 bln
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 21, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's Norilsk Nickel says H1 net profit to exceed $1.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel , the world’s largest nickel and palladium miner, expects its first-half net profit to exceed $1.4 billion, the company said on Friday.

According to preliminary results, its first-half revenue will exceed $5.9 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will reach $2.5 billion, Norilsk added.

It did not provide updated data for the first half of 2011, when it reported net income of $1.8 billion and revenue at $7.3 billion.

“Despite macroeconomic headwinds in the first half of 2012, the company has managed to safeguard solid profitability and demonstrate efficient cost management,” Norilsk said on Friday. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.