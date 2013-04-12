FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Norilsk 2012 net profit down 41 pct, misses f'cast
April 12, 2013 / 2:42 PM / in 4 years

Russia's Norilsk 2012 net profit down 41 pct, misses f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel , the world’s top nickel and palladium miner, said on Friday its 2012 net profit was down 41 percent, year-on-year, and missing forecast, due to write-offs and a decline in metals prices.

Norilsk said its net profit fell to $2.14 billion last year, impacted by $976 million non-cash write-offs. A poll of analysts had expected the company’s net income to come in at $2.89 billion.

The company’s 2012 revenue was also down, by 15 percent to $12.1 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased 32 percent to $4.9 billion, Norilsk said in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
