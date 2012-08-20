UPDATE 1-Putin talks up prospects of Norilsk peace deal

* Putin hopes for resolution in interests of Norilsk operations

* Norilsk shares fall 0.32 pct, in line with index (Adds details, analyst comment, background)

By Gleb Bryanski

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hoped a long-running shareholder conflict at Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest nickel and palladium miner, would soon be resolved, signalling a possible new round of talks between its owners.

Putin gave no indication on Monday, however, of how billionaire shareholders Vladimir Potanin and Oleg Deripaska might end a battle for control of Norilsk, which has drained cash out of the business and sapped long-term investment.

Their struggle began after Deripaska’s aluminium company, RUSAL, bought a 25 percent stake in the Arctic miner in 2008. Potanin is still the largest shareholder in Norilsk.

“This situation has changed for the better thanks to the company’s management and the owners’ sense of social responsibility, although they have not yet resolved all their issues,” Putin said at a meeting with coal and mining industry representatives.

“We hope all their disagreements will be resolved in the interests of (Norilsk Nickel) operations and the people who work at its plants.”

RUSAL bought the Norilsk stake from Potanin’s former partner, Mikhail Prokhorov, for an estimated $14 billion in a deal seen as a forerunner to a potential merger.

The 2008 global market crash then put paid to the putative tie-up. RUSAL has since rejected several Norilsk offers to buy back the stake, which has fallen sharply in value.

Deripaska has criticised several Norilsk share buybacks and the management of its treasury shares. Norilsk is now considering buying back a 2 percent stake from the market and cancelling up to 10 percent of its stock held in treasury this year.

The conflict has compounded the strategic challenges facing Norilsk at a time of weakening nickel prices, which have already forced it to consider cuts in its investment programme.

Spokesmen for Norilsk Nickel and RUSAL declined to comment, while a representative of Potanin’s group, Interros, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Norilsk’s market capitalisation has fallen by 25 percent over the past year to $30 billion, according to Reuters data.

Its shares showed little reaction to Putin’s comments on Monday, amid market scepticism that resolution was near.

“It’s not the first time we’ve heard such words, but the problem has not been solved yet,” said Mikhail Stiskin, an analyst at Troika Dialog.

Norilsk shares were down 0.32 percent in Moscow trade by 1141 GMT, almost in line with a 0.88 percent decrease in the metals and mining index MINEX. (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jane Baird)