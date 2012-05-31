Norilsk Nickel may retire treasury shares-Potanin

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - Norilsk Nickel’s shareholders may rule by year end to retire up to 10 percent of the company’s stock, which is currently held in treasury, its main shareholder Vladimir Potanin said on Thursday.

“Norilsk Nickel will begin this process shortly,” Potanin told reporters on the sidelines of the Global Capital Markets and Corporate Governance conference in Moscow.

Potanin is locked in a conflict with Oleg Deripaska, a fellow Russian mining tycoon whose aluminium company RUSAL owns a 25 percent stake in the Arctic nickel and palladium giant, over strategy and management of the company.

Some of Deripaska’s criticism has centred around buyback programmes and management of treasury shares.