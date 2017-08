Russia's Nornickel signs $500 mln credit facility with international banks

MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russia's Nornickel said on Monday it had signed a five-year, $500 million revolving back-stop credit facility with a syndicate of international banks.

It said the credit facility was a step towards diversifying its available credit lines among Russian, Western and Asian lenders.

Nornickel said Commerzbank AG, HSBC Bank Plc, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and UniCredit Bank are acting as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners. UniCredit Bank AG was appointed as facility agent. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)