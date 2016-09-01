FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Norilsk fund bought 90,000 oz of palladium in first half
September 1, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

Russia's Norilsk fund bought 90,000 oz of palladium in first half

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A fund set up by Russia's Norilsk Nickel bought about 90,000 troy ounces of palladium in the first half of 2016, Norilsk said in a statement on Thursday.

The fund may purchase a similar amount of palladium in the second half of the year, subject to market conditions, the company said.

It declined to name the seller of the metal.

Norilsk, the world's largest palladium producer, created the Global Palladium Fund earlier this year to develop relations with holders of existing metal stockpiles, with a commitment for potential transactions of up to $200 million.

Since 2014, Norilsk has been offering to acquire some of the palladium from the Russian central bank's stocks, but talks were put on hold due to weak global prices.

The central bank, which holds one of the world's biggest gold and foreign exchange reserves, did not provide an immediate comment. The size of its palladium stock is a state secret. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; additional reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

