FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Italy's Saipem set for role in Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 project - sources
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
'Zero hour' planned after anti-Maduro vote
Venezuela
'Zero hour' planned after anti-Maduro vote
Takata's bankruptcy to pit automakers against victims
Business
Takata's bankruptcy to pit automakers against victims
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
World
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2017 / 12:17 PM / an hour ago

Italy's Saipem set for role in Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 project - sources

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Italian energy contractor Saipem is expected to get a contract to build gravity-based platforms to liquefy natural gas at the Arctic LNG 2 facility, the second project of its kind by Russian gas producer Novatek , four sources said.

Aiming to become as big as Qatar by LNG volumes produced, Novatek is drawing up plans to build its second LNG plant which it intends to locate on the Gydan Peninsula that juts into the Kara Sea. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Denis Pinchuk; Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Stephen Jewkes in Milan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.