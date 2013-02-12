FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
February 12, 2013 / 2:06 PM / in 5 years

Novatek raises 14 bln roubles in four-year Eurobonds-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Novatek, Russia’s largest independent gas producer, has raised 14 billion roubles ($463 million) in four-year Eurobonds, a banking source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The source added that the yield was set at 7.75 percent, the same as the initial guidance. Barclays, Gazprombank, Goldman Sachs and Sberbank CIB were arranging the deal.

Novatek joins a number of Russian companies taking advantage of favourable conditions in the bond markets as well as positive investor sentiment towards emerging markets.

Since the start of the year Russian borrowers have raised around $11 billion via Eurobond deals, which compares with $53 billion in the whole of last year. ($1=30.2140 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Greg Mahlich)

