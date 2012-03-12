FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Novatek eyes 60 pct increase in 2012 capex
March 12, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 6 years

Russia's Novatek eyes 60 pct increase in 2012 capex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest natural gas producer Novatek expects to increase investments by around 60 percent this year to 50 billion roubles ($1.70 billion) in order to maintain output growth momentum.

Novatek’s Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay also reiterated Monday during a conference call that the company is expecting to increase its gas production by 6 to 7 percent this year.

Novatek has earmarked a lion share of investments for development of its Arctic Yurkharovskoye field, the company’s largest production asset.

$1 = 29.4025 Russian roubles Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin

