FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novatek to pre-sell Yamal LNG gas next year-CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 26, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

Novatek to pre-sell Yamal LNG gas next year-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s Novatek, due to launch Russia’s next liquefied natural gas project in partnership with Total in 2016, will pre-sell half the gas by the end of next year, its chief executive, Leonid Mikhelson, told reporters.

“After we take a final investment decision and before we begin project financing, we plan to sign contracts with consumers and will contract out about 50 percent of the Yamal LNG project (gas). Signing contracts will open up project financing for us.”

A final investment decision is due by the end of the year.

He said Novatek had chosen French bank Societe General and Russian banks Gazprombank and Sberbank to organise project financing for the $20 billion LNG project. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.