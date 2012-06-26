Novatek to pre-sell Yamal LNG gas next year-CEO

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s Novatek, due to launch Russia’s next liquefied natural gas project in partnership with Total in 2016, will pre-sell half the gas by the end of next year, its chief executive, Leonid Mikhelson, told reporters.

“After we take a final investment decision and before we begin project financing, we plan to sign contracts with consumers and will contract out about 50 percent of the Yamal LNG project (gas). Signing contracts will open up project financing for us.”

A final investment decision is due by the end of the year.

He said Novatek had chosen French bank Societe General and Russian banks Gazprombank and Sberbank to organise project financing for the $20 billion LNG project. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)