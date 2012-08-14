Russia Novatek says to sell 2 bcm of gas per year to EnBW

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 gas producer Novatek said on Tuesday it signed a deal to sell 2 billion cubic metres of gas per year to German utility EnBW starting from the fourth quarter, Novatek’s Chief Financial officer said on Tuesday.

“This contract is primarily trading operations between Novatek Gas&Power and the counterparty,” Mark Gyetvay said.

Last month, sources told Reuters that the deal will be conducted via Novatek Gas&Power, Switzerland-based trading arm of Novatek. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)