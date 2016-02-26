UPDATE 1-Novatek confident of financing for Russian LNG project

* Novatek says Yamal LNG capex remains at $27 bln

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Novatek said it expects to secure new financing for its Yamal LNG project soon from lenders in Asia, Europe and Russia, after reporting a jump in its 2015 net profit on Friday.

Western sanctions imposed over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis have made it harder for Novatek to raise funds for the Yamal project, which is due to start producing liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2017.

“The project is getting and will be getting financing in order to launch the first train on schedule in 2017,” Leonid Mikhelson, Novatek chief executive, told a conference call, organised for analysts on Friday.

The company, co-owned by Gennady Timchenko, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, was placed under U.S. sanctions in 2014, soon after the final investment decision had been taken on the Yamal project in late 2013.

It is the main shareholder in the project, whose capital expenditures estimate has not change since then from $27 billion. France’s Total and China’s CNPC also hold 20 percent of the Yamal project each.

Mikhelson said he expected to secure significant loan agreements between Yamal LNG and banks in the very near future, and when asked by an analyst whether European credit agencies, or Russian and Asian banks would take part in these agreements, he said “all these three ways of financing” would be involved.

In December, Novatek signed an agreement to sell a 9.9-percent stake in the project to China’s Silk Road Fund and, while the deal is yet to be closed, the Fund has already provided a loan worth 730 million euros ($804 million) for financing of the project as part of the transaction.

According to Mikhelson, the deal with the Chinese fund is also expected to be closed in the near future.

Novatek’s 2015 net profit doubled to 74.4 billion roubles ($992 million), largely thanks to an increase in liquids sales and a rise in rouble gas prices caused by a weaker local currency, Russia’s second biggest natural gas producer said.

Its full-year revenues were up 33 percent to 475.3 billion roubles and free cash flow rose 67 percent to 82.3 billion roubles.

Gazprombank analysts said in a recent report that without external financing the Yamal project would consume all of the company’s free cash flow. Total investments in the project have already reached $15 billion, Novatek said last month.