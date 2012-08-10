FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia Novatek Q2 profit down 33 pct y/y
August 10, 2012

Russia Novatek Q2 profit down 33 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Novatek, Russia’s top non-state gas producer, said on Friday its second quarter net profit attributable to shareholders declined 33 percent to 9.66 billion roubles ($305.09 million) due to a forex loss, in line with consensus.

Novatek said in a statement on Friday that its revenues were 45.15 billion roubles in the April-June of 2012 versus 40.63 billion roubles for the same period last year.

The company said it incurred a 5.299 billion roubles forex-related loss in the second quarter 2012 as compared to a non-cash gain of 766 million roubles in the same period of 2011.

A poll of analysts showed an average forecast of 9.67 billion roubles in second quarter net profit and revenues of 45.98 billion roubles.

$1 = 31.6627 Russian roubles Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin

