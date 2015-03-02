FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Novatek says no delays on Yamal LNG project
#Energy
March 2, 2015

Russia's Novatek says no delays on Yamal LNG project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Yamal LNG, a project to produce 16.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year, is proceeding without delays, Mark Gyetvay, chief financial officer of Russia’s No. 2 gas company Novatek, told a conference call on Monday.

Novatek’s access to global financial markets has been limited due to Western sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine conflict, however it has secured funding from the Russian state.

The $27 billion Yamal LNG is scheduled to start output in 2017. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
