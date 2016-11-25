MOSCOW Nov 25 Russian gas producer Novatek
is negotiating borrowing more than 1 billion euros
($1.06 billion) for its Yamal project from European and Japanese
lenders, Novatek's chief executive said in an interview with The
Nikkei.
Leonid Mikhelson, the head of Russia's second-largest gas
producer, said the Yamal liquefied natural gas project was in
talks over loans with Japan Bank for International Cooperation
and European financial institutions.
JBIC's Chief Executive Officer Tadashi Maeda said earlier
this week that his bank would sign a contract with Novatek in
December to provide it with a 200 million euro loan to Yamal
LNG.
($1 = 0.9435 euros)
