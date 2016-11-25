MOSCOW Nov 25 Russian gas producer Novatek is negotiating borrowing more than 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) for its Yamal project from European and Japanese lenders, Novatek's chief executive said in an interview with The Nikkei.

Leonid Mikhelson, the head of Russia's second-largest gas producer, said the Yamal liquefied natural gas project was in talks over loans with Japan Bank for International Cooperation and European financial institutions.

JBIC's Chief Executive Officer Tadashi Maeda said earlier this week that his bank would sign a contract with Novatek in December to provide it with a 200 million euro loan to Yamal LNG. ($1 = 0.9435 euros) (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)