Russia's Novatek extends gas contract with Mosenergo by four yrs
April 28, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Novatek extends gas contract with Mosenergo by four yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - Novatek, Russia’s second-biggest gas producer, said on Tuesday it had extended its gas supply contract with Gazprom-owned utility firm Mosenergo to the end of 2019.

Novatek, whose largest shareholders are France’s Total and businessman Gennady Timchenko, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, is to sell 9 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year to Mosenergo, it said in a statement.

Their initial contract, signed in December 2012, envisaged natural gas supplies to Mosenergo’s power generation facilities in 2013-2015. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

