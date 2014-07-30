FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Novatek says assessing sanctions effect on joint projects
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Novatek says assessing sanctions effect on joint projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s second largest natural gas producer Novatek said in its quarterly report on Wednesday that together with foreign partners it is currently assessing the impact of U.S. sanctions on financing of joint investment projects.

It repeated that its key projects would go ahead despite sanctions imposed by Washington over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

Novatek owns the controlling stake in Russia’s Yamal LNG projects. Its partners there are France’s Total and China’s CNPC. Total owned 18 percent of Novatek’s shares at the end of June. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Thomas Grove)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.