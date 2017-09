MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s Novatek, No.2 gas producer, said on Wednesday Sberbank has agreed to open a credit line with the limit of 50 billion roubles ($796.4 million).

The line is to be opened until Sept. 24, 2018, Novatek added in a statement. ($1 = 62.7800 roubles) (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)