#Basic Materials
October 2, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Novatek seals gas supply deal with Russian steelmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Novatek, Russia’s largest producer of gas outside the state controlled Gazprom group, said it sealed its second deal to sell gas to a major Russian steelmaker.

Severstal will buy 12 billion cubic metres over five years starting next year, a far smaller contract than the 50 bcm contracted by Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel in late June.

The top producer among Russia’s so-called “independent” gas companies, Novatek is barred from exporting directly to customers by Gazprom’s pipeline monopoly and has built its current strategy around domestic demand. (Writing by Melissa Akin; editing by Keiron Henderson)

