Russia's Novatek agrees to sell Shell 0.9 mln T of LNG per year

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s second largest gas producer, Novatek, said on Thursday it had signed a long-term contract with Royal Dutch Shell to supply around 0.9 million tonnes of LNG annually for more than 20 years.

“We are currently finalising Novatek’s contract portfolio for the supply of LNG from the Yamal LNG project. Considering the extensive expertise of Shell, we are planning to further develop our cooperation in the LNG sector,” Leonid Mikhelson, Novatek’s CEO and co-owner, said in a statement. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)