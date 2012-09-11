Russia may slow tax rises for independent gas firms-report

* Equal taxes for all gas producers seen by 2017-2018

* Previous plan had seen equal taxes in 2015

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russia may increase taxes on independent gas producers more slowly than planned, bringing them into line with those paid by state-controlled Gazprom in 2017-18 rather than the original goal of 2015, according to business daily Vedomosti.

The newspaper, citing two unnamed government officials, said on Tuesday the energy ministry had proposed a new timetable for the rise in mineral extraction tax (MET) for the independent producers.

An energy ministry spokesman declined to comment on the exact timing of the tax rises.

“It is reasonable to make the tax rates for the independents and Gazprom equal after the domestic prices and export prices reach the same level on the netback parity,” he said.

Netback parity refers to when domestic and export prices are at the same level, excluding transport costs and export duty.

Russia’s domestic prices are regulated by the government, which is gradually raising them to the level of netback parity with the export prices.

According to the previous plan, MET for both Gazprom and the independents was expected to reach around 1,000 roubles per 1,000 cubic metres by July 1 2015 from 582 roubles and 265 roubles respectively as of Jan. 1 2013.

Vedomosti, citing one government official, said the rates were expected to come into line only in 2017-2018, while the rate for non-Gazprom companies may be increased only to 402 roubles after July 1 2013, not 445 roubles, as had been expected.

Gazprom has been gradually losing domestic market share. The company said on Monday it might halt purchases of gas from the independents, which it has been making to offset declining production. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)