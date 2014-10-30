FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Novatek hopes things remain the same with Total
October 30, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Novatek hopes things remain the same with Total

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s Novatek hopes things will remain the same with its partner Total after the death of CEO Christophe de Margerie this month at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, Novatek’s chief financial officer said.

Mark Gyetvay said there had been a meeting with the new bosses to Total, which is a shareholder in Novatek and holds a stake in the Novatek-led Yamal LNG project.

“They reiterated their complete support following along the path that de Margerie outlined with the investment in Novatek,” Gyetvay told a conference call. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

