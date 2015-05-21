UPDATE 1-Russia's VEB to provide $3 billion in banking guarantees for Novatek

* Yamal LNG investments stand at $27 bln

By Darya Korsunskaya

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Russian state development bank VEB on Thursday pledged $3 billion in banking guarantees to Novatek to back its liquefied natural gas project Yamal LNG with the gas producer’s access to global funding limited by sanctions.

Yamal LNG will be Russia’s second plant to produce liquefied natural gas (LNG) when it is completed. Total investments in the project stand at $27 billion, of which shareholders expect to get $10-$15 billion from Chinese banks.

VEB had been in talks with Novatek to provide $1 billion initially in a loan to Yamal LNG, where the other shareholders are France’s Total and China CNPC, holding a 20 percent stake each.

“Now, the amount of risk we are taking under the project is tripling. At least we expect that no hard cash would be needed,” VEB chairman Vladimir Dmitriyev told reporters after the bank’s supervisory board approved the guarantees.

Russia’s Sberbank and Gazprombank are among two other domestic banks expected to support Yamal LNG.

VEB, Sberbank and Gazprombank are all under Western sanctions, imposed for Moscow’s role in Ukraine’s separatist conflict, limiting their ability to borrow on Western markets. Russian authorities have pledged billions of roubles to shore up the banking system and keep lending flowing.

Yamal LNG was expected to get at least some of the Chinese funds last year. Novatek is also under Western sanctions.

Last month, Total chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said that sanctions complicated fundraising although they did not directly affect Chinese financing to a number of Russian companies or individuals.

Apart from the VEB banking guarantee, Novatek has secured 150 billion roubles ($3 billion) from Russia’s rainy-day National Wealth Fund. Novatek has also been in talks to sell 9 percent in Yamal LNG to raise funds.

Dmitriyev said VEB was not considering buying into Yamal LNG. The first production unit, with annual capacity of 5.5 million tonnes, is due to be launched in 2017. Peak production of 16.5 million tonnes a year is expected to be reached in 2021.