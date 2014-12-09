FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Novatek expects China to provide at least $10 bln for Yamal
December 9, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Novatek expects China to provide at least $10 bln for Yamal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russian gas producer Novatek said on Tuesday he expected China to provide at least $10 billion for the Yamal LNG project in the first half of 2015.

Leonid Mikhelson, Novatek CEO, told Reuters when asked how much China could provide: “In the first half ... more than 10 (billion dollars).”

He added that most of the financing for the Yamal project would ultimately come from Chinese banks.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper

