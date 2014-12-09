Russia's Novatek expects China to provide at least $10 bln for Yamal

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russian gas producer Novatek said on Tuesday he expected China to provide at least $10 billion for the Yamal LNG project in the first half of 2015.

Leonid Mikhelson, Novatek CEO, told Reuters when asked how much China could provide: “In the first half ... more than 10 (billion dollars).”

He added that most of the financing for the Yamal project would ultimately come from Chinese banks.