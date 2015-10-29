FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novatek says shareholders invested around $10 bln in Yamal LNG
October 29, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

Novatek says shareholders invested around $10 bln in Yamal LNG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The shareholders in Yamal LNG, a liquefied natural gas project led by Russia’s No.2 gas producer Novatek, have invested around $10 billion into the venture, Novatek Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay told a conference call.

The other shareholders are France’s Total and China’s CNPC. Last month, Novatek also signed a framework agreement allowing China’s Silk Road Fund to obtain a 9.9 percent stake in Yamal LNG. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

