FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Novatek says shareholders to decide on $600 mln loan for Yamal LNG - Interfax
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Russia's Novatek says shareholders to decide on $600 mln loan for Yamal LNG - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest non-state gas producer Novatek said on Thursday its shareholders would decide on a new loan worth $600 million for the Yamal LNG project on June 20, according to Interfax news agency.

The $27 billion Yamal LNG project envisages three liquefied natural gas (LNG) production lines with a capacity of 5.5 million tonnes a year each. The gas the project produces would be exported to world markets.

Novatek has a 50.1 percent stake in what will be only Russia’s second LNG plant. France’s Total and China’s CNPC hold 20 percent each. And in March, Novatek agreed to sell a 9.9 percent stake to the China Silk Road Fund. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.