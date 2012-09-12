FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia Novolipetsk hires banks for Eurobond issue-source
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 12, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

Russia Novolipetsk hires banks for Eurobond issue-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Novolipetsk Steel, Russia’s fourth largest steelmaker, has mandated Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Societe Generale to arrange meetings with investors to prepare for a possible Eurobond issue, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The source said that the meetings will start on Friday, Sept. 14 but the fate of the dollar-denominated issue will depend on global market conditions.

Russian borrowers, including the Finance Ministry, have raised over $32 billion in Eurobond deals so far this year, more than in the whole of 2011. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.