FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's NLMK points to 4.625-4.75% yield for Eurobond-source
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 11, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's NLMK points to 4.625-4.75% yield for Eurobond-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s Novolipetsk Steel is pointing investors towards a yield of between 4.625 to 4.75 percent for its benchmark five-year dollar-denominated Eurobond, a source in the financial sector told Reuters on Monday.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and financial news service, provided the same details of the deal on Monday.

Novolipetsk joins a number of Russian companies taking advantage of favourable terms in the bond markets as well as positive investor sentiment towards emerging markets.

Last yea, Russian borrowers raised a total of around $53 billion via Eurobond issues.

Novolipetsk hired a series of banks last week to arrange meetings with investors to test appetites towards a possible bond issue.

In September NLMK issued $500 million in Eurobonds at 4.95 percent. The issue trades now at around 4.691-4.641 percent.

Separately, Renaissance Credit is seeking to add to its outstanding subordinated Eurobond, maturing in 2018, guiding investors towards a yield of approximately 12.7 percent, the source added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.