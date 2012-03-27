UPDATE 1-NLMK to boost 2012 steel output to over 15 mln T

* To invest $1.7 bln in 2012 vs over $2 bln in 2011

* Q4 net profit $153 mln, Reuters poll forecast $198 mln

* Q4 EBITDA $383 mln, poll forecast $456 mln

* Q4 revenue $3.05 bln, poll forecast $3.21 bln (Adds details, comment, background)

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Novolipetsk Steel, Russia’s fourth-largest steel producer, said on Tuesday it plans $1.7 billion in capital expenditure this year as it presses ahead with plans to increase production capacity.

“In 2012 we plan to increase crude steel output to over 15 million tonnes on the back of incremental capacity growth thus becoming the largest steel producer in Russia,” it said in a statement.

The company, also known as NLMK, has been ramping up production thanks in part to Blast Furnance No. 7 which came online late last year.

The facility is part of an overall expansion plan which will see 2014 steel output reach 17.5 million tonnes, up from 12 million tonnes in 2011 when NLMK invested over $2 billion.

The company also reported an increase of nearly three percent i n fourth quarter net profit to $153 million from $149 million a year ago but missed a $198 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

“In the midterm we expect a gradual improvement in our financial performance as we improve the operating efficiency at the newly launched facilities in Russia and reduce costs at our international assets, as well as strengthen upstream vertical integration at our domestic operations,” it said.

Quarterly earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $383 million, down from $493 million a year ago and below a $456 million forecast.

Revenue in the period reached $3.05 billion, well above the $2.27 billion figure from the year-ago quarter but b elow t he $3.21 billion poll forecast.

Novolipetsk said in January that it expects to increase first quarter output by 15 percent thanks to higher utilisation rates and increased capacity. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Melissa Akin)