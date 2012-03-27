NLMK sees 2012 crude steel output at over 15 mln T

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Novolipetsk Steel, Russia’s fourth-largest steel producer, said on Tuesday it plans to spend $1.7 billion on capital expenditures this year to boost output by at least a quarter from 12 million tonnes in 2011.

“In 2012 we plan to increase crude steel output to over 15 million tonnes on the back of incremental capacity growth thus becoming the largest steel producer in Russia,” the company said in a statement.

The company, also known as NLMK, also missed estimates with a fourth-quarter net profit of $153 million, compared to $149 million in the year-earlier period.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the company to post a net profit of $198 million.

Fourth quarter earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $383 million, do wn fr om $493 million a year ago.

Revenue in the period reached $3.05 billion, well above the $2.27 billion figure from the year-ago quarter but below t he $3.21 billion poll forecast.

Novolipetsk said in January that it expects to increase first quarter output by 15 percent thanks to higher utilisation rates and increased capacity. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)