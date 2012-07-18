FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novolipetsk sees stable Q3 production despite turmoil
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 18, 2012 / 10:22 AM / 5 years ago

Novolipetsk sees stable Q3 production despite turmoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Novolipetsk steel, Russia’s fourth largest steelmaker, said on Wednesday that its second-quarter steel output rose by 5.7 percent, quarter-on-quarter, and it said it sees production stable in the third quarter, despite sluggish markets.

The company, owned by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, said that crude steel production reached 3.84 million tonnes in the second quarter.

Novolipetsk said its second-quarter sales decreased by 1.6 percent, quarter-on-quarter, to 3.8 million tonnes.

The company said it expected stronger financial results in the second q uarter. Revenues reached $3.2 billion compared to $3.09 billion in the first three months of 2012. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.