FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Novorossiisk 9M net profit down 68 pct
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 28, 2013 / 8:17 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Novorossiisk 9M net profit down 68 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) Group said on Thursday nine-month net profit fell 68 percent year-on-year to $101.8 million due to foreign exchange losses.

The port operator, which provides the largest outlets for Russian energy and commodity exports, said revenue for the period stood at $691.3 million, down 12 percent, while core earnings (EBITDA) fell 19 percent to $379.6 million.

“The main factor behind the decline in net income was forex losses... amounting to $108.1 million due to the depreciation of the rouble against the dollar,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Alessandra Prentice; editing by Megan Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.