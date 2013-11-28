Russia's Novorossiisk secures restructuring of $1.95 bln loan

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) said on Thursday it had reached a deal with Sberbank on improving the terms of a $1.95 billion loan.

The port operator, which provides the largest outlets for Russian energy and commodity exports, said the deal includes a decrease in the interest rate from Jan. 19, changes in the repayment schedule, and a significant lightening of the covenant requirements. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)