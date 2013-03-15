Russian Novorossiisk port CEO says faces criminal case, is innocent

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - The CEO of the company that runs Russian Black Sea oil port Novorossisk, Rado Antolovic, said he faced a criminal case opened by government investigators, adding he was innocent and would defend himself.

Earlier on Friday, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on the website of its Krasnodar regional arm that it had opened the case against a former acting head of Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) in 2011, although it did not name the person.

Antolovic held the acting post before becoming chief executive in April last year at the company, where he has been embroiled in a dispute over investment between two major shareholders that was settled in a compromise deal late last month.

“I learned about the charges from the media. I consider them totally unfounded - I will defend my position,” Antolovic told Reuters via a spokesman of the Novorossisk press office.

The Investigative Committee, citing allegations received from two unnamed Novorossiisk residents, said: “In 2011, occupying the acting post of the CEO of Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port, giving the legitimate appearance of a deal in form of a loan, he received $1.5 million in cash to fund the extension of a contract.”

The committee’s website said the acting CEO was alleged by the two residents to have failed to return the loan to a creditor, who was also not identified, and to have not fulfilled obligations of the contract.

The shareholders’ spat at NCSP had triggered worries over over possible disruption of oil flows through the Sheskharis terminal at Novorossiisk, which exports up to 45 million tonnes a year (900,000 barrels a day).

Russian state owned oil pipeline operator Transneft , which jointly owns 50.1 percent in the port operator with investment and trading company Summa Group, complained of underinvestment.

The pipeline company dropped its calls for the dismissal of Antolovic, who was backed by Summa, after a Transneft executive was chosen as the port group’s chairman.

The state is expected to sell a 20 percent stake in the port - controlled by state property fund Rosimushchestvo - as part of a programme to raise budget funds.

Novorossiisk’s share price closed down 4.0 percent on Friday, underperforming the broad market which shed 0.3 percent.

The company also operates the Baltic port of Primorsk via Novoport Holding Ltd. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Jason Bush and Anthony Barker)