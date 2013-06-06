Russia's Novorossiisk Q1 earnings slump on forex loss

MOSCOW, June 6 (Reuters) - Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) Group said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit plunged to around $38 million from $253 million in the same year-ago period due to a foreign exchange loss.

“Profit for the period was significantly affected by the weakening of the Russian rouble to the U.S. dollar, which caused a foreign exchange loss related to the Group’s foreign-currency denominated debt,” the company said in a statement.

The port operator, which provides the largest outlets for Russian energy and commodity exports, recorded a forex loss of $42 million in the first quarter compared to a gain of $197 million in the first quarter of 2012.

Its revenues fell 13 percent, year-on-year, to $239 million due to a decrease in cargo turnover, which suffered as some crude oil volumes were allocated to new terminals, while grain exports came to a halt due to the poor crop in 2012.