Russia's Novorossiisk Q1 earnings slump on forex loss
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
June 6, 2013 / 9:12 AM / in 4 years

Russia's Novorossiisk Q1 earnings slump on forex loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 6 (Reuters) - Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) Group said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit plunged to around $38 million from $253 million in the same year-ago period due to a foreign exchange loss.

“Profit for the period was significantly affected by the weakening of the Russian rouble to the U.S. dollar, which caused a foreign exchange loss related to the Group’s foreign-currency denominated debt,” the company said in a statement.

The port operator, which provides the largest outlets for Russian energy and commodity exports, recorded a forex loss of $42 million in the first quarter compared to a gain of $197 million in the first quarter of 2012.

Its revenues fell 13 percent, year-on-year, to $239 million due to a decrease in cargo turnover, which suffered as some crude oil volumes were allocated to new terminals, while grain exports came to a halt due to the poor crop in 2012.

