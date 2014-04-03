FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Novorossiisk swings to net loss in 2013
April 3, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Novorossiisk swings to net loss in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) Group said on Thursday it swung to a net loss in 2013 due to foreign exchange losses and a goodwill impairment charge.

The port operator, which provides the largest outlets for Russian energy and commodity exports, reported a $105 million net loss compared with a $316 million net profit in 2012.

Revenue for the period stood at $928 million, down from $1 billion in the previous year, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)

