Russia's Novorossiisk Port says 9-mo net profit down on weak rouble
December 2, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Novorossiisk Port says 9-mo net profit down on weak rouble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest commodity exports operator Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) Group said on Tuesday its nine-month net profit fell to $10.1 million, year-on-year, because of the weak rouble.

In the first nine months of 2013, NCSP saw net profit of $101.8 million. The company said in a statement that its expenses related to the foreign exchange rate stood at $286.4 million, affecting net profit.

The company added its revenues were up 8 percent at $746.9 million, year-on-year. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

