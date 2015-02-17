Russia halts exports from Novorossiisk due to storm

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russia has halted all exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk due to stormy weather late on Monday, the Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) Group said on Tuesday.

Russia’s state weather forecaster predicted winds near Novorossiisk on Feb. 17 at speeds of 29 metres per second and at 30 metres per second on Feb. 18-19.

The port operator provides the largest outlet for Russian energy and commodity exports. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)