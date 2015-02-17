FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia halts exports from Novorossiisk due to storm
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 17, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

Russia halts exports from Novorossiisk due to storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russia has halted all exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk due to stormy weather late on Monday, the Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) Group said on Tuesday.

Russia’s state weather forecaster predicted winds near Novorossiisk on Feb. 17 at speeds of 29 metres per second and at 30 metres per second on Feb. 18-19.

The port operator provides the largest outlet for Russian energy and commodity exports. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.