FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's NTS plans further buys after Evraztrans
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2012 / 11:52 AM / in 5 years

Russia's NTS plans further buys after Evraztrans

Gleb Stolyarov, Megan Davies

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - NefteTransService (NTS), one of Russia’s largest private rail operators, is already in talks on a further acquisition after agreeing to buy rail operator Evraztrans from steelmaker Evraz.

“Our strategy calls for M&A (merger and acquisition) deals ... We have plans to increase the company’s scale,” board member Alexey Likhtenfeld told Reuters.

Likhtenfeld said NTS was in talks with steelmaker MMK about the MMK-Trans business which it has put up for sale and which operates around 3,500 units of rolling stock.

“But we are not talking to any other companies,” Likhtenfeld, also a co-owner with NTS, said. Rival Globaltrans was also looking at MMK-Trans, which an industry source valued at up to $300 million.

NTS is set to pay around $300 million for Evraztrans and a transport services contract, beating out rivals that included billionaire Vladimir Lisin and Globaltrans, Kommersant daily reported earlier this month.

NTS already manages around 60,000 units of rolling stock and last year became Russia’s largest rail operator not linked to state monopoly Russian Railways. Its largest clients are TNK-BP , Mechel, SUEK and Russian Coal.

Sources told Reuters in September that NTS, founded in 2006 by Vadim and Vyacheslav Aminov, is preparing to float its shares in London in the first half of 2013, with a view to raising between $300 million and $500 million.

Likhtenfeld said the company plans to secure loans to fund acquisitions and may also raise capital but declined to elaborate.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.