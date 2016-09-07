FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's O1 Properties to hold Eurobond roadshow - sources
September 7, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

Russia's O1 Properties to hold Eurobond roadshow - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian real estate investment firm O1 Properties will hold a series of meetings with investors in Europe and the U.S. from Friday ahead of the possible launch of a dollar-denominated Eurobond, three financial market sources said on Wednesday.

The company mandated Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Raiffeisen Bank and VTB Capital to arrange investor meetings in Moscow on Sept. 9, in Switzerland on Sept. 12, in London on Sept. 13-14, in New York on Sept. 15, and Boston on Sept. 16, the sources said. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

